Swissvale
Joann T. Menart, 82, of Swissvale, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022.
She was born on April 7, 1939, in Braddock, to Rudolph and Anna J. Puskar Menart.
Her early years were spent in Juniata, Fayette County, where her father ran the family store. She graduated from Rankin High School in 1957, and began her 32 year long secretarial career at Westinghouse, East Pittsburgh.
She was preceded in death by her father on August 6, 1950, and her mother on January 21, 1965, as well as grandparents: Peter and Helen Menart, and Anthony and Anna Puskar.
The following aunts and uncles also preceded her: Anthony and Josephine A. Bollibon, Sr., John and Mary Puskar, Peter and Marie Puskar, and Mary A. Bezak, with whom she made her home for 41 years.
She was preceded in death by the following cousins: Patricia M. Puskar, Cathern L. (Balaban) Malik, Donna (Kern) McCann, Leona (Nickler) Connor, Joseph E. Bollibon, Sr., and several others.
She is survived by many cousins including Rev. Frank Menhart, Rose Skarzynski, Rev. Peter A. Malik, George E. Bollibon, Sr., Betty Jane Murphy, Frances DeVinzio, Anthony Puskar, and David Puskar.
A private burial service was held at St. John's Cemetery, Brookvale, near Connellsville, with Rev. Malik, Rev. Menhart, and Rev. Travis Deans officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, Swissvale.
The family thanks Joann's kind neighbors for their love and attention to her.
