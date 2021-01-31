Smock
Joanne A. Morris Kieta, 74, of Smock, passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 28, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born December 19, 1946, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Wayne and Betty Ruth Pierce McQuigg of Connellsville
Joanne attended the Free Methodist Church, Smock. She took pride in writing the church newsletter every month to help spread God's promise. She was also a member of Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church, Dunbar where she was a lay speaker. She was a very outgoing person and would stop and say a prayer with anyone.
Joanne drove school bus for 25 years, she took pride in being "Fayette County Bus Driver of the Year" in 2004. Joanne also taught many elementary classes on school bus safety.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Richard "Kats" Kieta; children, Darrell and wife Michele, Tammie Nelson and husband Roy; granddaughter, Samantha Hudson; grandsons, Brandon Morris and Keith Patrone; great-grandsons, Aiden, Gavin and Brandon Jr.; brother, Ron McQuigg and wife Georgeanne; sister, Carol and husband Ray Wolfe of Florida, Jean and husband Richard Eutsey of Dunbar, Nancy Gibbs of Virginia, Lorraine and husband Randy Garlick of South Connellsville; brother-in-law, Richard; sister-in-law, Lillian Wheeler of Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her brother, Dick McQuigg.
Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425, from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Additional visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m., the hour of the funeral service, Monday, with Pastor Ken Walls officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
In following with COVID-19 mandates, masks are mandatory to be worn in the funeral home and at the cemetery at all times and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.