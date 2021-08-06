formerly of California
Joanne Adele Bodnar, 87, of Baden, formerly of California, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
She was born Tuesday, September 19, 1933, in Coal Center, a daughter of the late Joseph Andrew Zelnis and the late Ruth Marie Davis Zelnis.
In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Mickey Joseph Bodnar (2012); and son, Mark Bodnar (2009).
Left to cherish her memory are two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Theresa Bodnar of Baden and Jeffrey and Angela Bodnar of Fredericktown; sisters, Faye Kennedy and Ruth Horner; grandchildren, Renee Abu-Ghaben (David), Shanna Vucinic (Casey), Colleen Bodnar, Jeffrey Bodnar (Nicole), Matthew Bodnar, Michael Bodnar (Ayrel); great-grandchildren, Elijah, Olivia, Lincoln, Laney, Madelyn, Malik, Zafer, Brennen; step-grandchildren, Jessie Marchal (Nicholas), Joshua Vernon (Beth Ann), Heather Lubarsky (David), Zachary Vernon and step-great-grandchildren, Connor, Kaylie, Logan, Brooke, Lincoln, Lawrence, Lacey, Henry, Leah.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, August 7, when funeral services will be held in the funeral home, with Pastor Dawn Hargraves officiating.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
