Connellsville
JoAnne Augustine Boone, 83, of Connellsville (Dunbar Township), passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, in her home.
She was born March 30, 1938, in Perryopolis, a daughter of the late Sam Sr. and Josephine Masterbray Miller.
Throughout most of her life, JoAnne was a loving homemaker to her family. For a short time, she was employed through Uniontown Hospital as a nursing care assistant.
JoAnne's pride was taking care of her family. She loved to spend time in the river with her family and all the neighborhood kids. In addition, she enjoyed planting flowers, birdwatching, and walking in the rain.
JoAnne is survived by her beloved children, Kathryn Haines and Ralph Boone Jr., both of Connellsville; grandchildren Cameron Knight of Connellsville, Jon Travis Haines and wife Megan of Pittsburgh, and Matthew Haines of Connellsville; great-grandson Rowan Haines of Pittsburgh; and siblings Sam Miller Jr., and Larry Miller and wife Patty, both of Connellsville.
In addition to her parents, JoAnne was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Boone Sr.; and her daughter, Patricia "Patty" Boone.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
In following with JoAnne's wishes, no viewing will be held. A memorial gathering and service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be private.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
