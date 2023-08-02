Hopwood
Joanne D. Baugh, 93, of Hopwood, passed away Monday, July 31 at her home.
She was born in Uniontown on August 31, 1929, a daughter of the late Charles Davis and Edna Harvey Davis.
In addition to her parents, she was peceded in death by her husband Lloyd Baugh.
Joanne was a graduate from Monongahela Township High School class of 1947. She then attended Waynesburg University and received a bachelor is science. After she graduated from Waynesburg University, she then attended University of Pittsburgh and George Washington University, where she received a Masters in Library Science. After college she was a librarian at Penn State University and a Library teacher at Uniontown High School, she taught for many years. Joanne was also a member of Hopwood Garden Club.
Left to cherish Joanne's memory are all of her dear friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, PA. In accordance due to her wishes no services will be held.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
