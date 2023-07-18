formerly of Mt. Pleasant
Joanne Elizabeth Crowe Greene, 74, of Boiling Springs, S.C., died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born January 4, 1949, in Mount Pleasant, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Steve and Jane Slebodnik Crowe.
Tooty graduated Perryopolis High School, aka Mary Fuller Frazier High School, in Little California. She earned her Bachelor's in Computer Science at College Street of New York Nursing.
She was employed with Bronxville New York Hospital as a laundry manager, Wing Gate New York Nursing Home and was a podiatrist nurse in South Carolina.
Tooty was a very active member of First Christian Church in Perryopolis, where she was a deaconess, and sang in the choir, was a Sunday school teacher, communion director, youth group leader, and a camp counselor at Laurelview.
A true patriot, Joanne was a member of American Legion Post 28, Spartanburg, S.C., where she served as vice president, Honor Guard, Funeral Honor Guard, Color Guard, and was a bugler taps for military funerals.
A cowgirl equestrian, she was a horse lover, excellent rider, and trainer. She was also an avid gardener.
Tooty had a heart of gold and a beautiful soul. Those who met her fell head over heels in love with her.
Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Robert Dale Greene, of the home; her daughter, Bobbi Jo Greene; her sons, Jonathan Dale Greene and Anthony Monteleone; and her grandsons, Samuel Ephraim Greene, Noah Ezekiel Greene, Isaac Nathaniel Greene, and Keagan Monteleone; two sisters and four brothers; seven sisters-in-law and four brothers-in-law. She also leaves behind her precious "Boomer", the mascot of Post 28, and her sweet horse of six years, "Toby."
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Leona Greene.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Highway 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316,where a family visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in the chapel. A funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m., in the chapel, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Robert Jackson, Mrs. Carlotta Jackson, and the Rev. William Crowe. Burial, with military rites, will be performed by Post 28 in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4061 Highway 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg American Legion Post 28, 94 West Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
A guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com.
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
