Republic
Joanne L. Coletti, 75, of Republic, passed away peacefully Friday, August 26, 2022, in her residence, surround by her loving family.
She was born December 2, 1946, in Brownsville, a daughter of Michael and Mary Shimshock Leshnak.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Coletti; brother, Robert Leshnak; sisters, Elanor Bellan, Maryanne Leshnak and Loretta Luketic; nephew, Charles “Chuck” Luketic.
Joanne was a graduate of Redstone High School Class of 1964, where she was head majorette. She was a former member of the Holy Rosary Church in Republic and worked at Mon Valley Hospital in Central Supply for many years.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Mark Coletti of Republic; sister, Barbara Jean Piccolomini and husband Domenic of Uniontown; brothers-in-law, Silvo Coletti, father of Mark of Republic, Charles Luketic of Canfield, Ohio; sister-in-law, Lorraine Leshnak of Wellington, Ohio; and many special nieces and nephews.
Joanne’s family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Wednesday, August 31, with Father Marion Pates as celebrant, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. A private interment will be held at a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Condolencs are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
