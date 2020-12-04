Hopwood
Joanne M. Hosa Guseman, 80, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Monday, November 30, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 4, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, December 5, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Kenneth Rockwell officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
To keep everyone safe, the hours of visitation and services will be for immediate family members. A celebration of her life will be held for Joanne at a later date.
