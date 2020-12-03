Hopwood
Joanne M. Hosa Guseman, 80, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born July 31, 1940.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Churilla Hosa.
She was a loving and devoted wife of 60 years to Jesse J. Guseman Sr. Together they raised two children, Jesse and Jamie. Joanne was the most selfless person. She was a role model for kindness, grace and unconditional love and was a dedicated wife first and foremost. She treasured her children and enjoyed every moment she had with them. Joanne especially loved her role as Grandma. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and will always be remembered for making the very best meatballs and the most delicious chocolate chip cookies.
Joanne is survived by her beloved husband, Jesse; her son, Jesse J. Guseman Jr. and wife Ruth Ann; her daughter, Jamie Prusak and husband Zach; granddaughter Sarah Rockwell and husband Kenny; two grandsons, Zachary and Joshua Prusak; brother John Hosa and wife Evelyn; and sister Elaine Matthews and husband Jeff; also five great-grandchildren, whom she adored, Madison, Miley, Ava, Kenny and Tessa; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 4, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, December 5, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Kenneth Rockwell officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
To keep everyone safe, the hours of visitation and services will be for immediate family members and close friends, and masks and social distancing are required. A celebration of her life will be held for Joanne at a later date.
