Uniontown
Joanne M. Kozel, 76, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in her home, with her family at her side.
She was born January 9, 1947, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Joseph M. and Mildred E. Petran Kozel.
Joanne graduated from German High School and received her BA in Education from California University of Pennsylvania in California. She was a member of Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) and taught at LaFayette Jr. High before retiring from Ben Franklin.
Joanne is survived by her cousin, Rosemarie Jarzynka and husband Steve; her favorite niece, Stephanie Rehanek and husband Jerry of Crofton, Md. and their children, Ashton, Nick, Lucas and Elizabeth Rehanek; her caregivers; and her beloved cat, Shayla.
Services provided by JOHN S. MAYKUTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7 River Avenue, Masontown, Saturday, May 13, with visitation from 9 until 10:45 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father Marlon Pates officiating. Interment at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
