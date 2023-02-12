New Salem
Joanne Manchas Liptock, 62, of New Salem, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., with her loving family by her side.
She was born on February 18, 1960, in Brownsville, a daughter of James and Gloria Geballa Manchas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Robert J. Liptock, Jr.
Joanne is survived by her daughter, Jamie Michael and her husband, Christopher, of Baltimore, Md.; son, Brian Liptock (Deonna) of New Salem; siblings: Kathy Macarthur of Baltimore, Jim Manchas of Brier Hill, Robert Manchas and his wife, Deborah, of Uniontown, David Manchas of Baltimore, Patricia Johnson and her husband, Bill, of Brownsville, Gloria Taylor of Connellsville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joanne was a nurse for over 40 years. She was the most unselfish kind heart person ever. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with as much family as possible, along with the Sunday night bowling league family.
Joanne's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Walnut Hill, with her cousin, Father Larry Manchas as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Marcina Cemetery, Uniontown.
The Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Online condolences are welcome at www.kish-fabry.com
