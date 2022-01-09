of Crossville, Tenn.
formerly of Uniontown
Joanne R. Bartholomai, 75, of Crossville, Tenn., formerly of Uniontown, passed on Tuesday, December 28th, 2021, in Tennessee.
Born August 3, 1946, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Joseph and Anne Macko Pennacchini; Beloved wife of James Bartholomai.
Viewing will be at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of the funeral service, on Monday. Entombment will be at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com
