Point Marion
Joanne Thorne, 69, of Point Marion, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., following a brief illness.
Born in Lumberport, W.Va. on May 19, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Ruth Robinson Gaines.
A graduate of the West Virginia Business College, she was formerly employed for Sears in the telemarketing department.
Surviving is her loving companion of the past 35 years, John Presher; one daughter, Anita Thorne, of Point Marion; and her two grandchildren, Kayden Young and Katilyn Davis.
There will be no public services. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Memorials may be offered to the family at 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.