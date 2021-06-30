Uniontown
Jodie Danielle Schafer Catalina, LPN, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 26, 2021, with her family at her side, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, following a long battle with cancer, at the age of 47.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 and from 12 to 1 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, July 1, with the Pastor Robert Miner officiating. Interment will follow in Irwin Memorial Cemetery.
