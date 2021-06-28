Uniontown
Jodie Danielle Schafer Catalina, LPN, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 26, 2021, with her family at her side, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, following a long battle with cancer, at the age of 47. She was born in Connellsville, July 31, 1973, the daughter of Diana Collins (Chris) Ramage and the late Lewis Schafer.
She is survived by her son, Trent McElroy of Farmington; a sister, Jennifer Myers (Mike) of Chalkhill; two brothers, Lewis Schafer of Greensburg and Brent Minnick (Sandra) of Mill Run; and her niece and nephew, Ellie and Logan Minnick of Mill Run.
Jodie was an LPN at LaFayette Manor where she was department head of the Restorative Department.
Many friends and family of the heart who helped her through her long battle of cancer, Charles (Ruth) Camp, Jay Groover, Jimmy Collins, Megan Swaney, Amy Umbel, William Umbel, Tania Trivonovich, Brenda Collins and Ashley Demsko.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, and from 12 to 1 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, July 1, with the Pastor Robert Miner officiating. Interment will follow in Irwin Memorial Cemetery.
