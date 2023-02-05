Uniontown
Joe Hans Hetzel, 57, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Joe was the loving brother of Kathie, Britvich, (Martin), Shane, Peffer, and Dawnnell (Harry) Clark, .
Joe was a member of the Board of Missions at Gallatin Living Center, of which he was extremely proud. He will be remembered for his kindness and love for his family and those in the community.
Relatives and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 6, in the GATES FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Private interment will take place at a later date.
