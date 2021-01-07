Uniontown
Joe N. Brand, 76, of Uniontown, was called to rest in the everlasting arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, December 31, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born January 11, 1944, in Clarendon County, S.C., a son of the late Viola Brand and Levi Knight. He was preceded in death by his parents; a very special aunt, Mary Brand; a sister, Ethel Mae Brown; and a brother, Daniel Robinson.
After 31 years of service, he proudly retired from General Motors (GM) in December of 1999.
Uniting in marriage to Gloria Davis Brand September 20, 2000, then moving to Pennsylvania, Joe was employed at the Sony plant in Tarrs. He became an assistant coach for a little league team through R.W. Clark baseball league. He eventually started Joe's Wash & Detail Shop with his wife, where he meticulously cleaned his client's vehicles like they were his.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 20 years, Gloria Davis Brand; children Jorell Brand of Bronx, N.Y., Regina Brand of Charlotte, N.C., Paul Davis (Maria) of Goodyear, Ariz.; Christopher Brand of Utah, and one stepdaughter, Beverly Davis of Uniontown; 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; four sisters, Francena Brand of Olanta, S.C., Emma Lean Graham and Jannie Dickson, both of Florence, S.C., and Mary Lee Wright of Lynchburgh, S.C.; and a host of nieces and nephews, who loved "Uncle Joe" dearly.
A walk-thru visitation for friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, January 8, in the Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 51 Stewart Avenue, Uniontown. A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation for FAMILY ONLY, at 12 p.m.
Services of Comfort entrusted to Watts Memorial Chapel, Inc., 808 Talbot Avenue, Braddock, 412-271-3880; Social distancing, nose and mouth protection required. Burial at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
