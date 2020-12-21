Uniontown
On Friday, December 18, 2020, Joel Chisler, a loving husband, son, and brother passed away at the age of 64. Joel was born on March 4, 1956 in Uniontown.
Joel was preceded in death by his father, John Chisler. He is survived by his wife Mary Jo Chisler, his mother Patricia Chisler, and his four siblings, Mary Beth (Jeffery) Rockwell, Jamie (Joseph) Pfaffenbichler, Cindy (Steve) Kouvaras, and Vincent (Anne) Chisler. Joel is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews and four great-nieces and nephews.
Joel and Mary Jo met on Groundhog Day in 1990. They married two years later on Halloween in 1992. They were happily married for 28 years.
Joel attended Laurel Highlands High School and graduated in 1974. Joel then attended Penn State University. Joel received his Associate Degree in Theology/Bible Studies from Signal of Light Bible School.
Joel was known for working just about everywhere, he claims that he shut down the 119 corridor of Malsbury, Steel Scaffolding, Fruehauf, and then Rockwell only had to change their name. Joel was a founding partner in Brothers Lazer Service Inc. since 1992.
Joel's father, John, kept the house full of music and joy. Joel kept this tradition alive during his life by creating music through his excellent violin, guitar, and ukulele skills he worked so hard to fine tune.
To know Joel was to know his humor and relentless joy for life. A very important time in Joel's life was when he developed his friendships with Scott Paulson, Jim Krenn, and Phil "The Kielbasa Kid" Kirzyc. These life-long friendships played an instrumental role in Joel's comedy music career. (Be sure to tune into The Pickle 99.3 to the morning show from 6:00 am to 10:00 am to hear the tribute to Joel's life though his uplifting, and joyful music on Monday, December 21, 2020.)
Joel had also performed locally with his band "The Assorted Nuts." Joel was a longtime member of the Old Time Fiddlers. Joel went by the name "Toilet Bowl Joel" during his comedy music career because that is where he said he gathered inspiration for his quirky and funny songs.
As well as writing comedic songs, Joel developed a passion for writing and performing Christian music to honor his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Joel left this world as a born-again Christian, which was his proudest accomplishment in life.
Joel was an inventor among many other things, selling his products such as the "Lap Topper" on QVC.
Joel was always out and about sporting his signature hats, converses, and beaming smile which displayed his joy for life and never taking himself too seriously. He has been described by his friends and family as "the best of best." Joel was always a dreamer and was sure he was going to find buried treasure with his metal detector. Currently, he has only found a wedding ring that a stranger asked for help locating on the beach he saved the day for the couple. This was one of many moments in Joel's life where he brought the light into someone else's life. Joel brought many people to Christ and was passionate about saving others the way he was saved.
The celebration of Joel's life will take place from 5 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, at Abundant Life Church . The service will include a variety of spiritual leaders throughout the evening. Masks are REQUIRED at the service, and the family thanks you in advance. Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Signal of Light Full Gospel Church, Fayette Friends of Animals, or Ryan's Tribute. See addresses below.
Signal of Light Full Gospel Church - High Street, McClellantown, Pennsylvania, 15458 Signal of Light Full Gospel Church
Fayette Friends of Animals - 223 Searight Herbert Rd, Uniontown PA, 15401
Ryan's Tribute - 118 Southwood Drive, Uniontown Pennsylvania
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.