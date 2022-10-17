Perryopolis
Joel Christopher Bowser, born June 29, 1950, son of the late Ruth and Richard Bowser, passed away on Saturday, October 15.
Chris grew up in Knox, and graduated from Knox High School and Grove City College.
Throughout his career as an engineer, he worked at US Steel, Westinghouse, Volkswagen and Bettis, eventually retiring from Fluor as Principle Engineer in 2018.
He raised his family in Perryopolis, and from there he volunteered at St. John the Baptist Church, took his family on beach vacations, traveled to play with his grandkids and built a life to be proud of.
Chris was steady and surprising, providing calm and reasoned advice and guidance for his loved ones, while making them laugh with his quirks. He enjoyed working on cars (his favorite being a 1974 Ford Mustang II), reading mysteries and thrillers, DIY home projects, watching Jeopardy, walks at Ohiopyle, playing cards (especially bidding nello), smooth jazz and Sade, game nights with friends (especially trivial pursuit), being with his siblings, being a mancala master, having a huge Christmas tree and videotaping Christmas morning, being with his grandkids, and wearing matching shirts with his wife.
He is important to so many people, including many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and specifically to: his siblings, Rick Bowser (Marie), Tim Bowser (Paula, deceased), Becky Bemish (Jeff, deceased), Pete Bowser (Becky), Penny Nejad (Bahram), Mark Bowser (Sallee), Melissa Garrison (Eric), Jon Bowser (Maria); his brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Patty LaPresta; his daughters and sons-in-law, Rachel Bowser and Brian Kyle, and Amy Bowser and Scott Faniola; his grandkids, Sadie Bowser Kyle and Arlo Santo Faniola, and the strongest and kindest woman who ever was, his wife, Roseann LaPresta Bowser.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you tell your people you love them every day, and that donations be directed to local charities that are important to them: Mary House, Inc, 7 Gilmore Street, Uniontown PA, 15401; and Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, 79 West Fayette Street, Uniontown PA, 15401.
Private family visitation will be held at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515.
Family and friends are invited to gather directly to St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with the Reverend Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant.
Private family interment will take place in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
