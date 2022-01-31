Adah
Johanna Marie Kovach Swetz, 91, of Adah, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
She was born on July 19, 1930, in Hostetter, a daughter of Stephen and Pauline Zoldak Kovach.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Elmer Swetz; grandson, Christopher Dunn; brothers, Paul Kovach and Thomas Kovach.
At five years of age, she moved to Lamberton, she graduated from German Township Senior High School in 1948.
She worked for the Union Supply Company in Lambert until moving to New York City where she worked for AT&T, then transferred to Pittsburgh.
On October 23, 1954, she married Elmer Swetz with whom she operated a dairy farm in Adah for 40 years. She was a devoted farm wife and mother, excellent seamstress and avid reader.
Johanna was a member of St. Procopius Roman Catholic Church of New Salem, the Crosskeys Senior Citizens in Republic, and the Amvets Post 103 in Hopwood.
She is survived by four children, Tony Swetz and his wife Mari Martha, Rita Ballone, Pollyanna Swetz and Ramona Clark and her husband John; grandchildren, Michael Swetz, Gianna Davis, Dominique Ballone; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Josepine LeDonne, Mary Margaret Bergman and Judy Hardy.
Johanna's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2022, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where a Blessing Service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, with Father Marlon Pates as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
The family has requested that due to the current Covid-19 conditions, mask must be warn in the funeral home.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
