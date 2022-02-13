John A. Ashby

Smithfield
John A. "Jack" Ashby, 77, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born in Uniontown, a son of the late George C. Ashby and Francis S. Allan Ashby.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary L. Ashby; and his sister, Barbara Wargo.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. Jack was a life time member of the AMVETS.
Jack was a loving, kind person; he loved to help others. He loved spending time with his loving wife of 57 years and his wonderful nieces and nephews. His family said if they could describe Jack in two words it would be good samaritan.
Left to cherish Jack's memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Gail Little Ashby; two brothers, Charles R. Ashby and wife Ruth of Cranberry Township, and George D. Ashby and wife Janet of Hopwood; sisters-in-law, Beatrice Christie and Yvette Little; brother-in-law, Timothy Soom and wife Sally; numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly; and close family friend, Kathy Grimm.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. At the family's request, there will be no public viewing. A memorial service, in Jack's memory, will be held at a later date.
Donations, in memory of Jack, can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at donors@stjude.org.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
