formerly of Uniontown
John A. Delligatti, 91, of New Castle, Del., passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Born in his hometown of Uniontown February 15, 1930, John was a son of the late Alphonzina and Amato Delligatti. He attended North Union High School and was an outstanding athlete.
John served in the U.S. Naval Construction Mobile Battalion (Seabees) between 1949 and 1955 during the Korean Conflict.
John married the love of his life, Lucy, in 1952 and enjoyed marital bliss for 61 years prior to her passing. They raised four daughters. He enjoyed spending time with family, exploring the East Coast with many educational trips, providing guidance, and laughter. He was proud of his Italian heritage; wine and the Italian classics were staples in his home.
He was a heavy equipment operator for 12 years with James Julian Construction (1960s); chemical operator at Getty Refinery, Delaware City retiring in 1987 with 25 years of service. As a young buck, he learned the bricklaying trade from his father; he was a Certified Industrial Welder and Blacksmith, a business he had for years.
He was a creative thinker with high morals and a strong work ethic. Always a project in hand, and never one to sit idle, he was always building, be it a structure or keeping equipment in top working condition.
John enjoyed the outdoors, harness racing ponies, raising steers, vegetable gardening, time at his summer home in Lewes, Del., with Lucy, boating, fishing and kayaking, and hunting in his younger day.
John was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and a life member of Bishop Becker Council 2856 Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his daughters, Andrea (Mark Nowaczyk), Sharon, Sandra (Dennis Lafferty) and Linda (Ken Woods); grandchildren Tim Moore, Eric Nowaczyk (Nicole), Melissa (Matt Gelles), Madeline (Joe Dummerth), Natalie Woods and Victoria (Bob Andrews); five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Kay (Vince Lupoi).
In addition to his parents and Lucy, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary, Theresa and Frances.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 101 W 6th Street, New Castle, Del., from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 2. A Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 801 N. DuPont Hwy, New Castle, will be held at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 3. Interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, Del., immediately following Mass. COVID CDC guidelines will be followed.
To join the family virtually, visit delawarefuneral.com. Select John's obituary for the Zoom link.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice or pay a kind deed forward.
