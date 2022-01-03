Bitner
John A. Knapp, 98, of Bitner, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at Beechwood Court in Uniontown.
Born July 25, 1923 in Juniata, Pa., son of the late Joseph and Mary Devore Knapp; beloved husband of Elizabeth M. Homer Knapp who preceded him in death on November 21, 2017.
He attended Juniata Grade School and graduated from Dunbar Township High School Class of 1941.
John was drafted into the Army during World War II, serving in Europe in the infantry. While state side, he played softball for the Army at Camp Pickett, Va. with and against many professional ball players. When the war was over, He finished his Army duty at Valley Forge Military School. While there, he attended the Army/Navy game in Philadelphia in 1945 when Army went undefeated.
John loved music "Big Bands" seeing many in person. His favorite singers were Frank Sinatra, Perry Como, Nat King Cole, and Joe Stafford.
Receiving his honorable discharge, he returned to civilian life. John played County League Baseball for Monarch, Juniata and Trotter as a pitcher for many years.
He was employed by General Motors Fisher Body Works Plant in West Mifflin retiring in 1981 with his brother Andrew.
John made the best decision of his life when he married hometown girl Elizabeth "Betty" Homer. They were married in 1956 in St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Connellsville, Pa., then made their home in Uniontown, and became members of St. Mary (Nativity) Church, and made their home on Oakland Avenue next to St. Anthony's Friary, and were associated with all the priests and brothers there. He loved Oakland Avenue, with many friends and neighbors, and later on made their home in Bitner. While living in Bitner, John's wife passed away in November of 2017, missing her every day and always. She was a wonderful wife and a great person.
John's family consists of eight siblings, deceased are Mary Piccoli and husband Ted, Ann and husband Harry Puff, Susan and husband George Koballa, Joseph and wife Kate, Andrew Knapp, Edward Knapp, and Margaret Williams and husband Harry "Bud".
Left to cherish his memory are his children Paula Kupstas and husband David of Virginia, Edward of Uniontown and John of Virginia; grandchildren, Abby Kupstas, and Jack and Joey Knapp; and many nieces and nephews.
John was a great sports fan of the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins, his favorite college team, with his wife Betty, was Virginia Tech. They attended many football games at Lane Stadium.
Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 3 at STEPHEN R. HAKY Funeral Home, 603. N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, and Prayers of Transfer on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Brookvale. Parish Vigil service will be on Monday at 3 p.m. in the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Laurel Ridge Center, Beechwood Court, and Amedisys Hospice for their care.
