Uniontown
John A. Kolar, 83, of Uniontown, passed on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
He was born June 13, 1936, in Masontown, a son of the late Martin and Martha Malinsky Kolar.
He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Carole Vargo Kolar; father of Barry (Maria) Kolar of Morgantown, W.Va., Lora (Richard) Puskar of Monongahela, Chris (Barbara) Kolar of Uniontown and Kevin (Lucy) Kolar of East Greenwich, R.I.; grandfather of Michael (Erica), Victoria, Jacob, Elizabeth, Rachel, John, Sophi, Raegan and Ava. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Henry Barto
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Anna Christoff, Martin Kolar, Rose Smargie, Carl Kolar, Elizabeth Barto, Joseph and George Kolar.
John was a driver and salesman for Stroehmann Bread Company, an Army veteran, played professional baseball in the Pittsburgh Pirate and Baltimore Oriole organizations and was inducted into the Fayette County/Big Ten Baseball Hall of Fame in 1988. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 47, Fayette County Senior Golf Association and the Polish Club, all of Uniontown. He was an avid golfer and baseball enthusiast. Above all he was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Due to social protective measures during the Corona Virus Pandemic, a private viewing will be held for his family on Wednesday, May 27 in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, May 28 in St. Joseph's Church, Walnut Hill Road in Uniontown. Interment will follow in Mt. Macrina Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com. Please email any questions about arrangements to barrykolar@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.