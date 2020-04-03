Uniontown
John A Kozel Jr., 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born to the late John A, Sr. and Anna McNosky Kozel of the Village of Phillips in Uniontown, he was a devoted husband to the late Colleen Morris Kozel, and a devoted father and grandfather.
John worked at and co-owned Laurel Motors at Atlas Crossing in Uniontown for most of his adult life; he was an auto mechanic known to his friends and customers by his nickname "Monk." He was a member of St. Mary's Nativity Roman Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. A Navy veteran, he served in World War II and the Korean War. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved car trips to visit his daughters and granddaughters.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Becky Kingston and husband Brian; his daughter Kathy Olack and husband Michael; and two granddaughters, Abby and Emily. He is also survived by sisters Irene Fitzpatrick of California, Margaret Gursky and husband Steve of New York, and Theresa Stepanik and husband Michael of Ohio.
Due to the current circumstances with COVID-19, a private viewing for immediate family only will be held at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 North Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, PA 15401.
A special thank you to the Uniontown Hospital, Allegheny General Hospital, his doctors and nurses, Amedisys, and the staff at the Quality of Life Services at Henry Clay Villa for all the love, support and care given to John during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals in Uniontown, PA (https://fayettefriendsofanimals.net/).
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
