New Kensington
John Andrew Lawrence, 85, of New Kensington, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, peacefully, in his sleep, in his home. He was born November 7, 1936, in Smithfield, to the late John and Anna Marie Kusjla Lawrence and had lived in the local area since 1967. He had previously resided in Masontown and Cleveland, Ohio.
He served in the Army with Company C, 17th Engineer Battalion.
John was a graduate of Masontown High School and Penn State University.
He worked as a senior technician for ALCOA in New Kensington and Merwin.
John was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church, the Holy Name Society of the church, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Vandergrift Sportsmen Club. An artist, he enjoyed drawing and time with his grandchildren's activities.
He is survived by his wife of 59 1/2 years, Frances M. Stajcar Lawrence; daughter, Rebecca (Rick) Banner of Canton, Ohio; grandchildren, Nicholas and Macy Banner; siblings, Daniel, Jay, Roy, and two sisters.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Kakalecik, who raised him and a brother, James.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, where Parting Prayers will be said at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, followed by Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph R.C. Church, New Kensington.
Burial, with Military Honors by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. Memorial services will be conducted in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Sunday by the American Legion.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 857 Kenneth Avenue, New Kensington.
