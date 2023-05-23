Newell
John A. Snyder, 86, of Newell, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital, surrounded by his family.
He was born June 19, 1936, in Newell, a son of the late John M Snyder and Helen Lutes Snyder.
He was retired from CXS Railroad. John was a member of Newell United Methodist Church, where he held numerous offices in the church over the years. He was a life member of the Newell Volunteer Fire Company and also a member of the Newell Santa Barbara Club.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Irene Roush Snyder; three sons, John M. Snyder and wife Susan of Newell, Steven W. Snyder of Newell, and James A. Snyder of Phoenixville; along with three grandchildren: grandson, John Robert Snyder; granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Snyder; and grandson, Joshua Michael Snyder, all of Newell. Also survived by his two faithful girls, Cali Ann and Sierra Sue.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, in the ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City.
www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25, in the funeral home, with Pastor Jack Washabaugh and Pastor Pete Salko co-officiating.
Interment will follow in the Belle Vernon Cemetery, Belle Vernon, with full military honors accorded by Perryopolis Veterans of Foreign Wars Gold Star Post #7023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.