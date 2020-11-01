Uniontown
Pastor John Abraham Harris, Sr. was born November 15, 1951. He departed this life Monday, October 26, 2020, in McKeesport, to the late James L. Harris Sr. and Ruth Sinkler.
Pastor John Harris was installed as pastor of Shiloh C.O.G.I.C. June 25, 2020. He participated in various community events and organizations and he loved playing basketball.
He served in the United States Navy and he retired from Allegheny Power.
In addition to his parents, Pastor John was predeceased by his brother, James L. Harris Jr.; and his sister, Daisy Ingram.
John leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Denise E. Harris of Uniontown; children, Nicky Harris and John A. Harris Jr., James Harris, Monique Linnen, Tamera Linnen and Anwar Nelson, all of Uniontown; siblings, Gladene Garland, Lenard Jones, Willie Harris and Jamie Harris-Pochapin; and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins and many good friends.
Pastor John Harris will be greatly missed.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 31, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. The funeral service is private and interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
Masks are required.
