Markleysburg
John Adam Leash Sr., 76, of Markleysburg, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
A Memorial Service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the GOLDSBORO FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance.
A complete obituary will be publsihed at a later date.
