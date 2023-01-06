Markleysburg
John Adam Leash, Sr., 76, of Markleysburg, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022. He was born October 8, 1946 in Baltimore, Md.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Stover Leash; brother, Robert “Bobby” Poston; sister, Francis Harris.
John is survived by his son, R.J. Leash and wife Heather; grandchildren, Britany Leash, Austin Leash, Caden Cherry, Autumn Leash, Summer Leash, Violet Leash; and his great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Nathaniel, Oakleigh, Maverick, Sophia.
John’s family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, January 7, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance. Pastor Michael Lyons will officiate the service. Interment is private.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.