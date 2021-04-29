Uniontown
John Albert Fike, 49, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Friday, April 30, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor David Herring officiating. Interment will follow in Thomas Cemetery.
