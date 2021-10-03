Dawson
John Allen Sechrist, Sr., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his home in Dawson, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the son of the late David Sechrist and Lucille Howser Sechrist. He was a 1969 graduate of Frazier High School.
John worked in many professions through his life including factory worker, contractor, music store owner, guitar luthier, and his most beloved job, musician.
Learning to play the guitar at five years old, music was John's lifelong passion. John was a guitar enthusiast, having a special affinity for Fender guitars and his beloved Fender Stratocaster. Anywhere you would find "John Allen" you could be assured that there was a guitar nearby.
John also loved nature and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a jack of all trades and had a curiosity about almost everything.
John is survived by his loving family, John (Kristyn Massafra) Sechrist, Jr., Corie (Justin Blanc) Sechrist, Alan (Melody) Sechrist, and Alvin "Alley" (Patricia) Guynn; his grandchildren, Wyatt and Lawson Blanc, and Lily Sechrist; his partner, Diana Schrock, her son, Aaron Schrock; and her grandsons, Noah and Aries Schrock; his former spouse and mother of his children Della Sechrist; and his sister Peggy Stover.
John was preceded in death by his son, Eric Fetsko; and his nieces, Christina Sechrist and Monica Ramsey.
In honoring John's request, his professional funeral services were private for his family and friends, and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.