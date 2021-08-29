formerly of Allison #1
John Andrew Bartyczak died peacefully, in his home in Oakton, Va., Tuesday, August 24, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in Allison #1 December 20, 1933, the youngest of eight children.
Devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was preceded in death by his parents, Aniela and Josef; siblings Rose, Frank, Andy, Joe, Albert, Tony and Mary. He left us to join his one and only true love, Margaret L. Skala Bartyczak.
John and Marge were married and devoted to each other for 51 amazing years. Together they would travel anywhere to dance the polka, even if it was just in the kitchen. They loved dancing, family and God.
John leaves behind six children, Joanne Gatti (Michael), Dianne Irby (Christopher), Teresa Kuehmeier (Joseph), John Bartyczak, Mark Bartyczak and Margaret-Mary Jobson (Ian); 11 grandchildren, Regina (Brian), Philip, John Raymond (Alyssa), Kathleen, Joseph (Paola), Zachary (Christine), Stephen (Fiorella), John Matthew, Daniel, Nicolas and Eric; and 10 great-grandchildren, Austin, Jocelyn, David, Micheal, Briella, Julia, Isabella, Joseph, Lukas, Lyla; and countless nieces and nephews.
John was very proud to be a 1st generation American from Poland and joined the Army to serve his country. It was there that he came to the attention of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). He was recruited as a computer analyst for FEMA because of his high intelligence and he spent his entire 39-year government career there.
Music was one of John's passions. He sang like an angel, was an accomplished musician and even met his wife playing polkas at the Ivory Ballroom. He was a devout Catholic and was the choir director (volunteer, of course) for more than 40 years at St. Mark in Vienna. He played the clarinet and saxophone at every opportunity. He took great pleasure in bringing the joy of music to others however and whenever he could, whether at church, McDonalds or just walking through his neighborhood.
John touched so many lives in lasting and profound ways simply by just being kind to every person he met. He was also the best father for whom anyone could hope. What a wonderful world it would be if everyone were more like John. The world has lost the kindest and gentlest of men. He will truly be missed.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, in St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Road, Vienna, VA 22181. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, in the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Heartland Hospice or, because John loved everyone, a charity of one's choice.
