John Anthony Wingard, 56, of Carmichaels, passed away Tuesday evening, February 18, 2020, in the Washington Hospital, Washington, after a courageous battle with heart, lung and kidney disease. John was born February 15, 1964, a son of Garrett R. and Inez Watson Wingard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Roscoe Valentine and Garrett R. Wingard, Jr.; and sisters Hazel Lowther, Bobbie Kay Malcolm and Brenda Land.
John was a graduate of Brownsville High School. He was a certified scuba diver and emergency Medical Service technician and volunteer fireman for the Brownsville Northside Volunteer Fire Company. John was a man of many skills, working in many local nursing homes and home care companies as a certified nursing assistant and certified rehab aide. He worked at Nemacolin Woodlands for many years. John’s last job was in Mon General Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. until his decline in health. He attended the First United Methodist Church, Carmichaels, when able, and he loved going to church dinners. John loved to write poetry, drawing and cooking for his family and friends. He was a social member of the Carmichaels Veterans of Foreign Wars.
John is survived by brother Bobby Valentine and his wife Bev; sisters Ruby Zazado, Christine Brown, Frances Brooks and her husband Edward Golden; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
John had care givers from Don Services, especially Angela Arford, whom he loved dearly. He also leaves behind his beloved animals, Momma Cat, T. T., Baby Jane, his dog Savanna and many fish which he had a name for each.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the First United Methodist Church, Carmichaels, PA with Rev. Dayton Mix, officiating.
John’s professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Republic. Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
