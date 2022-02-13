White
John C. Branson, 59, of White, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital, following a brief illness. Born May 11, 1962, in Confluence, he was a son of the late John Henry and Edna Pearl Sumey Branson.
A 1980 graduate of Uniontown High School, he was currently employed in the maintenance department of the Fayette County Housing Authority. In his spare time, John enjoyed hunting and being out in the woods.
Surviving are his wife, Tina Klink Branson; four children, Jonathan Branson of Markleysburg, Brandon Branson and Ashley Branson, both of White, and Adam Branson of Fairchance; four grandchildren, Landon, Macie, Dakota and Peyton; three sisters, Susan Kooser, Mary Anton and Laurel Metts; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Richard; and two sisters, Anna Mae Deeds and Clara Hall.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service is being planned and will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Condolences for his family may be left at www.herod-rishel.com.
