Uniontown
John C. Thomas Sr., 81, of Uniontown, passed on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at his home.
Born April 29, 1941, in New Geneva, son of the late Herbert G. Sr. and Martha E. Tamenne Thomas. Beloved husband of 62 years to Rose Lee Tedrow Thomas; father of John C. "Pete" (fiancee, Kim Walton) Thomas Jr., of Uniontown and the late Richard L. Thomas; grandfather of Lauren Nicole Thomas, Jennifer Bree (fiance, Thomas Mills) and Kody (fiancee, Abigail Wingrove) Thomas, all of Uniontown; great-grandfather of Cutler Mills, Isaac and Anthony Luckey and Aylah Walton. Brother of the late Herbert G. Thomas Jr.; Also surviving are his special niece, Lori Moss and several other nieces and nephews.
John was an engineer with the railroad, a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and the Hutchinson Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, was a avid Steelers fan and enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports.
Special thank you to his niece, Lori Moss for her help and care with John.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, in the funeral home.
Entombment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.