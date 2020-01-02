Mclean, Va.
On December 27, 2019, John Cefaratti of Mclean, Va., passed away at the age of 92. John was a former resident of Uniontown before he moved to Virginia in 1956.
John played tennis almost all his life beginning at the age of 12. He attended Waynesburg College. For several years, John owned a clothing store in Morgantown.
John worked in the same office on K Street in Washington, D.C. with his brother Don and his sister Flo for 45 years. At that time he was a commercial real estate agent.
John had a good heart. He loved children and spent six years as a volunteer at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Later, in his 80s, John took care of his sister and brother at home before they passed away.
John is preceded in death by his mother, Annie DeCarlo Cefaratti, and his father Dominick Cefaratti; his sister, Flora Cefaratti Puglia; his brother, Joseph Cefaratti and brother, Donald Cefaratti Jr.
John leaves behind a niece, Annie Cefaratti of Reston, Va.; a nephew, Phillip Cefaratti of Alexandria, Va.; a grand-nephew, Anthony Clinton of Reston, Va.; and many dear friends.
A viewing will be held today from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at STEPEHN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 North Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, with a Blessing Service to follow. John will be buried next to his mother and father at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Anthony Clinton Medical Trust, BB&T Bank, 1490 North Point Center Village, Reston, VA 20194.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
