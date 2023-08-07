McCellandtown
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Tuesday, August 8, 2023 6:05 AM
John Celcus Daye III, 33, of McClellandtown, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Milan, OH on February 12, 1990, the son of John Celcus and Starlette (Miller) Daye of Uniontown.
John was a graduate of Connellsville High School and obtained a degree in Masonry from Votech. He was employed as a Tree Trimmer at PennDot. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He loved to ride his motorcycle.
Predeceased by grandparents: William Miller and wife Betty; Loretta Springer and John C. Daye Sr and Aunt Toni Ansell.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancee, Amber Forsythe; seven children; brother, Jeffery Daye and fiancee Samantha Verbus; sister, Amanda S. Rura and husband John Rura III and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, at the JOHN S. MAYKUTH Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA the hour of service in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Arron Douthitt officiating. Private interment.
