Smithfield
John Charles David Sr., 78, of Smithfield, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born July 27, 1943, in Uniontown, a son of the late Robert Milton David and Mary Catherine Britt David.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Domenick CoVille.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann CoVille David of Smithfield; two sons, John C. David Jr. (Connie) of Greensburg, Michael J. David (Kim) of Morgantown; one grandson, Zachary David; a sister, Mary Catherine Bowman of Florida; several nieces and nephews; and his mother-in-law, Ellen CoVille of Hopwood.
John served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Free & Accepted Masons in Masontown and worked as a cabinet maker for Superior Cabinets in Smithfield.
The family would to give a special thanks to a very close friend, Dave Nichols.
As per David's request, all services will be private for the family and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
