Masontown
John "Jack" Charles Kelly, 62, of Masontown, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021.
He was born Sunday, March 22, 1959, in Uniontown, a son of Michael Joseph Sr. and Helen Louise Carlson Kelly.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Michael and Daniel.
Left to cherish his memory are his brothers and sisters, Dorothy Kovach (Tim), Donald Kelly, Kathy Kelly (Raymond Dice), Elaine Hruska (William), Patrick Kelly (Cathy), Beatrice Perrine, Robert (Bobby) Kelly, Michelle Gorka and Theresa Armel (John); and many nephews and nieces.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Friday, April 2, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, with the Rev. Father William G. Berkey officiating.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
