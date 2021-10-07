Bruceton Mills, W.Va.
John Charles Rexroad, 80, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., died Sunday, October 3, 2021, in Mon Health Center in Morgantown, W.Va.
A son of the late John S. and Viola Mary Shaffer Rexroad, he was born December 13, 1940, in Bruceton Mills.
John was a 1958 graduate of Bruceton High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was the owner and operator of Rexroad Equipment in Bruceton Mills.
He is survived by two daughters, Melanie Klink and husband Gene of Hopwood, and Tiffany Rodriguez and husband Mario, who are stationed with the U.S. Army in Sierra Vista, Ariz.; a son, Vincent and wife Nancy Rexroad of Bruceton Mills; a companion, Alice Miller of Smithfield; two sisters, Mary Alice Rexroad and her companion, Chuck Galloway, and Ruth Ann Copeman and husband, Edwin, both of Bruceton Mills; two brothers, James T. Rexroad of Bruceton Mills, and Joseph Rexroad and wife Dana of Hereford, Ariz.; and three grandchildren, Charles and Dale Klink, and Morgan L. Rexroad.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lou, in 2009.
Due to the increased prevalence of the COVID virus, a public funeral and burial was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, in Shady Grove Cemetery in Bruceton Mills, with the Rev. Timothy Edin officiating.
The CARL R. SPEAR FUNERAL HOME of Brandonville-Bruceton Mills, W.Va., is in charge of funeral arrangements for the family
Condolences may be left for the family at spearfuneralhome.net.
