John Clarke "JC" Fox Sr., 94, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 26, 2023. He was born May 16, 1929, in Connellsville, a son of the late William Michael and Minnie Francis Reece Fox. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
JC was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He was graduate of the Connellsville High School Class of 1947 and Otterbein College Class of 1951.
He was very proud of his service to his country and his rank of a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army. He was trained as a counter intelligence agent during the Korean War.
JC owned and operated Fox's Hardware and Paint Store from 1953 until 1990. In addition, he also owned "The Nut Shop". In later years, he went to work for his son, Jay at Fox's Glass Company in Connellsville, where he worked as a bookkeeper until 2020. At the age of 91, he retired.
He took great pleasure in all of his hobbies: poetry, candy making, coin collecting, golf, table tennis, ballroom dancing, playing the harmonica, calligraphy, pool and watching the Steelers, to name a few.
His memberships to various clubs were very important in his life: Syria Temple, Elks #503, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 21, Moose Lodge #16, Polish Club and others. He was a life-member of King Solomon's #346 Masonic Lodge and was very proud that his son and grandsons followed in his footsteps.
His greatest pleasure, and what he was most proud of, was his family. He loved spending time together and especially loved bragging about each of them. JC always had a smile on his face, kind words for everyone and of course, a joke or two.
His last wish: "Have a party, celebrate my life and pretend I am there."
In addition to his parents, JC was also preceded in death by Joanne C. Frazier Fox; his son, Jeffery D. Fox; his brothers, William Fox, James Fox and Donald Fox; his sister, Marjorie Stein; father- and mother-in-law, Dr. and Mrs. Daniel R. Kovar; and brother-in-law, Daniel R. Kovar.
JC is survived by Ann E. Kovar Fox; three sons, John C. "Jay" Fox II and wife Mary, Jerry M. "Bear" Fox and wife Toni, James S. "Duck" Fox and wife Melissa, and daughter-in-law, Linda Fox; seven grandchildren, whom he adored, Jay Fox and wife Sara, Kolby Fox and wife Alyssa, Jerad Fox and wife Jacque, Taylor Fox-Hoover and husband Geremy, Bryce Fox and wife Stephanie, Corey Fox and Courtney Fox-Eutsey and husband Jesse; along with 10 great-grandchildren, who brought him so much joy, Clark, Lucy, Ethan, Jaxson, Jensyn, Claire, Owen, Elijah, Emery and Wyatt.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 1, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 2, with the Rev. Steven Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, where military honors will be accorded by the Connellsville VFW and American Legion Honor Guard. The BPO Elks #503 will conduct a memorial service at 7 p.m. Friday and King Solomon's Lodge #346 Free & Accepted Masons will conduct a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. Friday, both in the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Lumley and her staff, Amedysis Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care and compassion, the special ladies who took such good care of JC - Cindy, Becky and Donna, and especially his devoted friend, Dee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children at lovetotherescue.org.
