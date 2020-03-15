John D. Beal

Uniontown
John D. "JD" Beal, 56, of Uniontown, passed away at home Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Born September 11, 1963, in Connellsville, he was a son of the late Jack D. and Mary M. Cotterino Beal.
He was the beloved husband of 32 years to Marlene Clarke Beal; father of Shawnna and Samantha Beal; grandfather of Jayson Beal; one brother survives and one brother is deceased.
JD was a recycler and enjoyed working on cars. Services are private.
Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown. Personal written tributes are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.