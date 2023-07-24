Charleroi
John D. Merlo, 94, of Charleroi, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023.
He was born May 12, 1929, in Brownsville, a son of the late Ettore and Louise Cicchetti Merlo.
John was the owner of The Myford Hotel and Bar in Charleroi.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Sylvio Merlo; sister, Emma Marie Matteucci.
John is survived by his sister, Amelia Babko of Brownsville. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends will be received from 9 to 10:30 a.m., the time of a prayer service, Wednesday, July 26, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in The Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Efren Ambre as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Redstone Cemetery.
