McClellandtown
John D. Mick, Sr., 71, of McClellandtown, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Uniontown Hospital.
John was born November 25, 1950, in McClellandtown, son of Gordon Mick and Faye Hall Mick, now both deceased.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Karen Mick; the following siblings, Shirley, Loretta, Phyllis, Dale, and Earl.
He was the head mechanic at Phil Detweiler's Auto Sales for 30 years, after which he opened and operated his own garage in McClellandtown.
He was an avid hunter. John also loved his family and cherished his grandchildren.
He is survived by two sons, John D. Mick, Jr. and wife Terra, and Jeremy Mick and wife Megan; two granddaughters, Madison and Lily; a grandson, Jameson; a brother, Charles; two sisters, Hazel and June; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown, on from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 13.
A Memorial Service honoring his life will be celebrated immediately following at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Pastor Dave McElroy will officiate.
