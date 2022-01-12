McClellandtown
John D. Mick, Sr., 71, of McClellandtown, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Uniontown Hospital.
Family and friends will be received in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown, on from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 13.
A Memorial Service honoring his life will be celebrated immediately following at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Pastor Dave McElroy will officiate.
