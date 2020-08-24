Adah
John David Bissett, 78, of Adah, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, in his home.
Private visitation in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 24, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service in the Funeral Home Chapel, Tuesday, August 25.
Private interment in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
