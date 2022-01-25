Morgantown
John David Haynie, 74, of Morgantown, and formerly of Point Marion, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his home with his family at his side, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Waynesburg, on March 26, 1947, he was a son of the late John C. and Candida Gasbarre Haynie.
A 1966 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, David served with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam Conflict. He received the Purple Heart and the Vietnam Service Medal with three stars, in addition to a number of other commendations and medals.
After his discharge from the Marines, he worked in the coal mines at the Shannopin and Cumberland Mines, and then retiring as a ramp attendant for TWA in Washington, D.C.
David was a man of strong faith, and a devoted member of the Oak Grove Church of Christ in Lake Lynn. He served there as Deacon, as attended several mission trips to Mexico sponsored by the church.
As a member of the V.F.W. Post 747, and the American Legion, Post 499, both in Point Marion, he was always willing to assist his fellow veterans, or lend a hand to anyone else needing his help.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Eileen Szerensci Haynie; a son, Mark Haynie of Amity; two daughters and their husbands, Robin and Wendell O’Hern, III. of Savannah, Ga., and Rebekah and Thomas Young of Amity; eight grandchildren, Cailin, Jacob, Lauren and Eliana O’Hern, and Anna, Lena, Joel and Evan Young; one brother, Tom Haynie and wife Susan of St. George, Utah; one sister, Susan Benarick and husband Glen of Aiken, S.C.; and a sister-in-law, Marlene Brown and husband Doug, of Smithfield, and their family.
Friends will be received in the Oak Grove Church of Christ, 4723 Morgantown Road, Lake Lynn, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and again from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. hour of service on Wednesday, with Cole Osborne, Minister, officiating.
Interment, with military honors by the Point Marion Veterans Posts, will follow in the Little Arlington Section of Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
