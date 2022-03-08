John David Rohrer

Smithfield
John David “Dave” Rohrer, 85, of Jeanette, passed away March 3, 2022. John “Dave” was born January 21, 1937, to the late John S. and Helen Rohrer of Smithfield.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Elaine Rohrer, who he spent his years growing a beautiful life and family alongside. Their happiest times together were spent traveling to be with family. He was a loving, devoted father to his daughter, Pamela (Neil) French; and his son, David (Linda) Rohrer. Dave was the proud Grandpap to his grandchildren, Davis, Shelby, Jonathan, Jordan, Tyler, Nichole and Kelsey; and great-grandchildren, Morgan, Zachary, Fiona, Ewan and Gavin; he is also survived by his sister, Dolores Durso; his favorite sister-in-law Debbie (Dave) Walker; cherished nieces Deidre, Sondra, Michelle, and Daphne; and beloved niece Terri Ann and nephew, Scotty.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Charles; sister, Gertrude; and niece, Marsha.
Dave proudly served two years in the U.S. Army, and was honorably discharged with the rank of specialist. Dave and Elaine started their family in Uniontown, laying the foundation for their family to grow. A move to Marlton, N.J., brought 20 years of happiness and raising their family. Here he held a fruitful career in management with Zurich Insurance. After moving to North Carolina he enjoyed a post-retirement career with Lowe’s Home Improvement.
North Carolina brought Dave and Elaine many wonderful memories and friends for 15 years before returning back home to Pennsylvania. Most days you could find Dave relaxing in his favorite spot, sitting on the back porch with his dear wife next to him. Dave was a man who held his religion, his family and his work close to his heart. He was the centerpiece of a beloved family, and always there to lend a helping hand or a joyful tune. The imprint he has left on his family and friends will endure beyond his 85 years.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 11, in LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, in Delmont Presbyterian Church, with additional visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service. Burial will be at Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Delmont Presbyterian Church, 101 Church Street, Delmont, PA 15626.
Condolences can be expressed at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
