John "Hunch" Decovich, 71, of Denbo, died unexpectedly Sunday, January 23, 2022.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Bertha Decovich; and a brother, Senior Master Sergeant Daniel Decovich.
John was born June 5, 1950, in Brownsville, and was a 1968 graduate of Bethlehem-Center High School.
He worked for Clairton Works and later for J&L Vesta #5 mine until its closure. He worked for Pechin's Marina before his current employment at Shop N Save, Belle Vernon.
John was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Carmichaels, the Victory Club of Denbo, Centerville Sportsman Club, and a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America.
John was an avid outdoorsman and an enthusiastic sportsman. He was an exceptional marksman and an experienced hunter. He was extremely knowledgeable about the sport that he loved as well as many subjects. John was passionate about high school sports and followed the talents of local athletes in Western Pennsylvania for many years; it was often the talk at the holiday table. He was a kind and generous man who never met a stranger. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Linda (Rich) Porter; nephews, Dr. RJ (Meg) Porter of North Carolina, Ryan (Juli) Porter of Pittsburgh; great-nieces and nephews, Liam, Cassidy, Madeleine and twins Emilia and Conor Porter, who affectionately called him Uncle Johnny. He leaves behind many cousins and a mountain of friends.
Friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 27, in GREENLEE'S FREDERICKTOWN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown. Funeral services will be celebrated at noon on Friday, January 28, with Father Sasa Nedic officiating, at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 296 Old Route 21 Road, Carmichaels. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A Pomen Service will be held Thursday at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
